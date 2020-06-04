SLEMCO awards scholarships to 31 student winners

SLEMCO awarded $2,000 scholarships to 30 winners and an alternate recently to attend college or trade school this Fall and next Spring.

The random drawing is usually held at SLEMCO’s Annual Membership Meeting in the Cajundome, but large gatherings are strictly limited this year due to public health concerns over the global Covid-19 pandemic.

To support local families who may have been adversely affected by drastic cuts in income, SLEMCO chose to award an additional 11 scholarships this year instead of the usual 20.

Winners include Adam Dore of Scott; Mari Guillory of Opelousas; Peyton Parker of Breaux Bridge; Alexis Bertrand of Kaplan; Madeleine Sylvester of Opelousas; Lainey Ardoin of Ville Platte; Austin Simon of Lafayette; Brennan Randell of Washington; Elizabeth Daigle of Church Point; Jalan Arceneaux of Breaux Bridge;

Olivia Benoit of Church Point; John Doherty of Abbeville; Samantha Morgan of Scott; Keegan Foreman of Crowley; Aubrey Foret of Ville Platte; Katherine Bares of Youngsville; Jasmine Brown of Carencro; Noah Gaspard of Abbeville; Grant Fontenot of Iota; Isabel Fontenot of Eunice; and

Ethan Fontenot of Eunice; Megan Maloz of Crowley; Caden Allgood of Duson; Avery Breaux of Scott; Brylie Beaner of Lafayette; Jared Bower of Carencro; Lani Trahan of Maurice; Jacques Laviolette of St. Martinville; Lindsey Ducharme of Duson; Ryan Comeaux of Breaux Bridge and Ashley Dugas of Carencro.

Each $2,000 scholarship was awarded from all of the qualified applicants who applied by the May 7 deadline this year. The event to award the scholarships was a little different as a Facebook ceremony on the SLEMCO page was held on Tuesday. If you are the person who wins a scholarship, someone from SLEMCO will notify you via phone that you are one of their lucky recipients.

Congratulations to all the winners! SLEMCO will be mailing letters to each with instructions on how to receive your $2,000 for college or trade school.