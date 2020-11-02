Stormy year for Louisiana

Hurricane Zeta’s Louisiana landfall in southeastern Louisiana marked the fifth tropical cyclone to strike the storm-weary state in 2020, an all-time record Louisiana had hoped to avoid setting.

Gov. John Bel Edwards had described the 2020 storm season as “relentless,” but pronounced the state battle ready.

“The good thing and the bad thing is we’ve had a lot of practice this year,” Edwards said.

And hurricane season isn’t done yet.

As Hurricane Zeta raced through south Louisiana and Mississippi on Wednesday evening, the National Hurricane Center said in a tropical weather outlook that a “broad area of low pressure is expected to form over the southwestern Caribbean Sea during the next few days.”

The disturbance might develop this weekend or early next week, forecasters said. Overall it has a 30% chance of developing into a tropical depression in that time frame, the NHC said.

The next named storm would be Eta.

Following is the tale of the tape for 2020, beginning with a glancing blow from Tropical Storm Cristobal in June, a swing and miss from Hurricane Marco in August, a haymaker from Hurricane Laura on Aug. 27 and a late-round blow from Hurricane Delta Oct. 9.

Tropical Storm Cristobal

(June 7)

Tropical Storm Cristobal, the first Atlantic tropical cyclone to form in the month of June since Cindy in 2017, made landfall in Louisiana June 7.

It was the second earliest tropical cyclone to make landfall in Louisiana.

Cristobal made landfall just east of Grand Isle, where it caused major flooding and power outages, but most of the state was unscathed.

Hurricane Marco

(August 24)

Hurricane Marco quickly weakened to a tropical storm as it skirted along the Louisiana coast before making landfall near the mouth of the Mississippi with sustained winds of 40 mph.

Marco delivered just a glancing blow to the state, causing only minor damage.

“There’s no doubt we’re going to catch a big break (with Marco),” Edwards said. “It’s not as significant as originally forecast, and that’s a good thing.”

Hurricane Laura

(August 27)

Louisiana barely had time to exhale from Hurricane Marco’s near miss when Hurricane Laura slammed into southwestern Louisiana as a major Category 4 storm.

Parts of coastal Cameron were virtually wiped off the map, while Lake Charles, the largest Louisiana city hit by the storm, suffered catastrophic damage.

More than 600,000 were without power and more than 200,000 were without running water following the storm, which displaced tens of thousands of Louisianans and cut a path of destruction through central and northeastern Louisiana before exiting.

Laura produced hurricane and tropical force winds all the way to Louisiana’s border with Arkansas.

Louisiana continues its recovery from Laura today with more than 3,000 evacuees from that storm still being sheltered by the state and unable to return to their destroyed homes.

Hurricane Delta

(October 9)

Thousands of Louisianans in southwestern Louisiana awoke on Oct. 10 to a cruel scene of deja vu, surveying damage from Hurricane Delta just six weeks after many of the same areas were decimated by Hurricane Laura.

“This was obviously a seriously large and powerful storm,” Edwards said.

Hurricane Delta came ashore near Creole as a 100 mph Category 2 storm, aggravating old wounds and opening fresh ones less than six weeks after Hurricane Laura carved a similar path.

The storm left nearly 700,000 Louisiana customers without electricity at the outage peak, even more than Laura managed, though the overall damage was much less widespread.

The National Hurricane Center says 2005 -- the year of hurricanes Katrina and Rita -- holds the record for the most named storms in a season (28). The number includes an unnamed subtropical storm forecasters identified after the season. With Zeta, there have been 27 named storms in 2020. Eta would be No. 28.

The Atlantic hurricane season ends Nov. 30, but storms can form any time.