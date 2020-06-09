Tech releases Spring 2020 honor roll

Louisiana Tech University has announced the names of students on its Spring 2020 quarter president’s and dean’s honor lists.

Elizabeth Ann Kibodeaux of Rayne was named to the president’s honor list. That distinction signifies achievement of at least a 3.8 academic grade point average on a minimum of nine semester hours completed (100-level or higher), with no grade lower than a B.

To be eligible for the dean’s honor lists, a student is required to earn at least a 3.5 academic grade point average with no grade lower than a C on a minimum of nine semester hours completed (100-level or higher).

Garret Reid Miller of Rayne and Brooke Elizabeth Stanford of Iota were named to the president’s honor list.

Courses yielding satisfactory/failure grades and courses audited do not count toward eligibility for either recognition. Only undergraduates with no incomplete grades are eligible to make either list.