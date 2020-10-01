Trahan Architects to design Loyola’s Benson Jesuit Center

Trahan Architects, an award-winning architecture firm with offices in New Orleans and New York, announced that it is designing the new Benson Jesuit Center at Loyola University New Orleans.

Construction is anticipated to begin spring 2021 on Loyola’s main campus in Uptown New Orleans. The new 7,000 square foot building will be completed by late 2021 .

The Gayle and Tom Benson Charitable Foundation provided the lead gift to Loyola to help fund the important project. The investment will serve the Loyola community by providing a new chapel and community gathering spaces.

Loyola selected Trahan Architects through an invited RFP process which included several esteemed architecture firms.

“Trahan Architects feels privileged to be working on such an important project which will enrich Loyola’s Jesuit Catholic identity,” said Crowley native Trey Trahan, FAIA, founder and CEO of Trahan Architects. “In this time of pandemic, it is important now more than ever to celebrate a faith that anchors us.

“Our firm is well positioned to do this meaningful work by approaching the design with artistry and restraint.”

The program/project manager and owner’s representative for this unique project is The Tobler Company, LLC. The Tobler Company is a New Orleans based program/project management company servicing the Gulf South Region, which has successfully managed over $500,000,000 of construction projects in the Greater New Orleans Area over the past 10 years.

The Tobler Company’s previous ecclesiastical work includes most notably Holy Ghost Catholic Church, Manresa Retreat Center and Xavier University’s Drexel Chapel.

Trahan Architects designed previous ecclesiastical work that includes St. Jean Vianney in Baton Rouge and Holy Rosary in St. Amant.

The firm is multi-disciplinary, with additional projects that include the renovation of the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, the Coca-Cola Stage at the Alliance Theatre in Atlanta, Georgia, and The Betty and Edward Marcus Sculpture Park at Laguna Gloria – Arrival Garden and Moody Pavilions in Austin, Texas.

Trahan Architects is ranked the number one design firm by Architect 50, the annual ranking by Architect magazine, the official publication of American Institute of Architects which topped the list by building “dramatic, sumptuous and well-detailed projects.”