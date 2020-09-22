Voter Registration Week underway

Billie J. Meyer, Acadia Parish Registrar of Voters, has joined registrars of voters across the state this week to host Voter Registration Week activities aimed at registering eligible citizens to vote.

The next regularly scheduled election in Louisiana is the Nov. 3 Presidential / Congressional election.

“The first step to participating in the electoral process is registering to vote,” Meyer said.

Voter Registration Week kicked off Monday, Sept. 21 and continues through Friday.

“The Acadia Parish Registrar of Voters personnel will be working in our office during this week due to the COVID-19 pandemic,’ Meyer said. “Please feel free to visit our office located at 568 NW Court Circle anytime.”

This fall, Louisiana voters will be choosing presidential and congressional leaders as well as voting on a host of local and municipal races, constitutional amendments and propositions, Meyer explained.

Across Acadia Parish, voters will be voting for President, U.S. Congressman, U.S. Senator, 15th Judicial District Judges, a district attorney, a city marshal in Rayne, a Basile alderman, a Eunice city marshal, a constable / justice of the peace in Ward 2, a millage proposition in the Bayou Mallet Gravity Drainage District, seven constitutional amendments and a sports wagering proposition.

“Make sure you get registered so you can ‘Geaux Vote’ on election day,” she said.

Louisiana was one of the first states in the nation to implement an easy, convenient online voter registration portal. Citizens with a valid Louisiana driver’s license or Louisiana Special ID car can register online 24 hours a day, seven days a week from the convenience of their home or office by visiting https://voterportal.sos.la.gov.

Residents of Louisiana also can register in person at their parish registrar of voters office, when they apply for or renew their driver’s license at any Office of Motor Vehicles, or when obtaining services at public assistance agencies and Armed Forces recruitment offices.

Citizens wishing to register by mail can download and print the application from the GeauxVote website or complete an application found at public libraries or through registration drives.

To register to vote in Louisiana, individuals must:

• be a U.S. citizen;

• be at least 17 years old (16 years old if registering in person at the registrar’s office or at the OMV) to register and 18 years old prior to the next election date;

• not be under an order of imprisonment for conviction of a felony of, if under such an order, not have been incarcerated pursuant to the order within the last five years and not be under an order of imprisonment related to a felony conviction for election fraud or any other election offense pursuant to La. R.S. 18:1461.2;

• not be under a judgment of full interdiction for mental incompetence or partial interdiction with suspension of voting rights;

• be a resident in the state and parish in which you seek to register;

• apply at least 20 days prior to an election if registering online or 30 days prior to an election if registering in person or by mail.

The deadline to register to vote in person or by mail in the Nov. 3 election is Monday, Oct. 5. The deadline to register to vote online at geauxvote.com is Tuesday, Oct. 13.

For a complete listing of voter registration activities in individual parishes, visit https://www.sos.la.gov/Pages/NewsAndEvents.aspx#faq240.

For more information about elections and voting, contact the Secretary of State’s Elections Division at 225-922-0900 or elections@sos.la.gov.