‘A Cup of Joe with Joe’ set Feb. 26 via Zoom

Joe Mitchell, CEO of Ochsner Acadia General Hospital, will host “A Cup of Joe with Joe” Friday, Feb. 26, from 8:30 a.m. until 9:30 a.m. via Zoom.

Sponsored by the Acadia Parish Chamber of Commerce, the event will feature updates on hospital advancements, how COVID-19 has affected their operations and the merger of the the two health systems — Ochsner and Lafayette General Health.

Mitchell has 25 years of experience in executive healthcare management, senior operations and clinical administration. Last month marked his two-year anniversary with the Lafayette General Health system.

Since 2014, Ochsner Acadia General Hospital has seen tremendous advancements and successes under the guidance of Ochsner Lafayette General Health System. Coupled with an outstanding leadership team, many milestones and accomplished have been achieved, from the ribbon cutting of the $4 million, 7,500-square-foot emergency department, the addition of telemedicine services and new IV pumps, and technological advancements using the DaVinci Surgical System and an upgraded the MRI machine.

With the recent announcements of the merger of Ochsner Health & Lafayette General, many more enhancements are planned for the future.

For more information or to register for the Zoom meeting on Feb. 26, visit the Acadia Parish Chamber of Commerce website.