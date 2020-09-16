‘A Year of St. Joseph’ events begin; Mass celebrated

RAYNE - As the Roman Catholic Church celebrates 150 years since the declaration of St. Joseph as Universal Patron of the Church by Pope Pius IX in his decree Quemadmodum Deus this year, a special event was held Thursday, September 3.

Welcomed as celebrant, Bishop Douglas Deshotel, Diocese of Lafayette, was joined by local and area priests for the West Deanery Mass at St. Joseph Catholic Church here.

In light of this anniversary and the important role of St. Joseph in the life of the Church, Bishop Douglas Deshotel has declared a year of St. Joseph from Aug. 16, 2020 to May 1, 2021.

Additional events have been planned at each church parish, including the following slated at St. Joseph Catholic Church:

• Every Wednesday throughout the year at 6 p.m. in church - Holy Hour: a brief reflection on St. Joseph, Adoration and Benediction

• Weekly Family Hosts of Vocation Chalice: for one week each throughout the year to pray for an increase of vocations to religious life

• January 11, 12 & 13, 2021 at 6 p.m. each evening in church - three night parish mission with reflections on St. Joseph by Fr. Brent Smith and Fr. Benjamin Pitre

• January 14, 2021 at 6 p.m. - Parish Celebration beginning with Holy Mass followed by a Parish Reception. Venue to be announced.

• March 17 through 19, 2021 - 48 hours of Perpetual Adoration in St. Joseph Chapel

• March 19, 2021 - St. Joseph Day. Celebration of the St. Joseph Altar to include Holy Mass, Tupa Tupa Ritual, and Blessing of the Altar in the Family Life Center. A traditional Italian meal will be served to all in attendance that evening.

Plenary

Indulgence

A Plenary Indulgence will be granted to those who visit any of the 13 parishes or missions in the Lafayette Diocese dedicated to St. Joseph on the first Saturday of each month and on the 19th of each month throughout the year.

Related events are planned at all 13 St. Joseph Parishes in the Diocese of Lafayette. A listing of them may be found at diolaf.org/stjoseph as they become scheduled.