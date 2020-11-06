‘A year of St. Joseph’ mission planned; Mass/Parish celebration set

As special events and church programs are being observed, the “Year of St. Joseph” Parish Mission has been slated at St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church.

Fr. Brent Smith, pastor, said the mission will be held Monday-Wednesday, Jan. 11-13, at 6 p.m. in church with talks on the life.

The event will culminate on Thursday, Jan. 14, at 6 p.m. with the St. Joseph Mass and Parish Celebration.

The Parish Celebration will be held on the front grounds of the church immediately following Mass.

The celebration will include music and a free jambalaya dinner including drinks and dessert. The dinner will be prepared by Todd David and friends. All are invited to attend.

The Year of St. Joseph in the Roman Catholic Church celebrates 150 years since the declaration of St. Joseph as Universal Patron of the Church by Pope Pius IX in his decree Quemadmodum Deus.

In light of this anniversary and the important role of St. Joseph in the life of the Church, Bishop Douglas Deshotel declared The Year of St. Joseph from Aug. 16, 2020 to May 1, 2021.

A Plenary Indulgence will be granted to those who visit any of the 13 parishes or missions in the Diocese of Lafayette dedicated to St. Joseph on the first Saturday of each month and on the 19th of each month throughout the anniversary year.