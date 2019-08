submitted photo

On hand for the presentation of the proclamation recognizing the efforts of the Homeland Civic and Social Organization in hosting “Crowley Day” at the Martin Luther King Center were, seated, Gladys Henderson, vice president; standing from left, Anthony Bias, treasurer; Marie Breaux and Nelwyn Bolden, members; Mayor Tim Monceaux; Lou Grant, member, Adele Zeno, secretary; and Sheral Garrick, assistant secretary and events coordinator.