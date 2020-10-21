$10,000 Mega Million ticket sold here

Wed, 10/21/2020 - 5:13pm
CROWLEY

The Louisiana Lottery has announced that a Mega Millions ticket sold in Crowley is worth $10,000
Officials say the $10,000 winner was sold at Korky’s Food Mart, located at 1122 N. Western Ave.
If you bought a Mega Millions ticket at that location for this past Saturday’s drawing, you might want to double-check numbers.
The numbers drawn this past Friday were: 27 32 50 52 57 MB 12 Megaplier x5
The winning ticket matched four of the five white balls and it also matched the Mega Ball.

