16th ‘Crowley Day’ celebration set Labor Day Weekend by Homeland Civic/Social group

THE POST-SIGNAL / Steve Bandy

Mayor Greg Jones, through official proclamation signed recently at Crowley City Hall, has “expressed sincere congratulations” on behalf of the city to members of the Homeland Civic and Social Organization on the occasion of their 16th annual Crowley Day Dance and Picnic to be held Labor Day weekend at the Martin Luther King Center. On hand for the signing of the proclamation are, from left, Anthony Bias, treasurer; Melwyn Carter, member; Sheral Garrick, assistant secretary; Mayor Jones, Adele Veno, secretary; Walter Andrus, president; and Anthony Thibo, sergeant-at-arms.