2020 Turkey winners named by Tribune

RAYNE - Twenty-two area families enjoyed a Thanksgiving turkey this year thanks to the generosity of local merchants and businesses.

The names have been drawn and the winners contacted in the annual Thanksgiving Turkey Give-Away sponsored again this year by The Rayne Acadian-Tribune and many participating merchants.

The event was another big success with merchants reporting “a steady stream” of participants dropping off their coupons in hopes of winning a holiday turkey.

Sponsors and winners in this year’s event were:

• Acadia Animal Medical Center of Rayne: Helen Thibodeaux

• Acadia Parish Farm Bureau: Michelle Thibodeaux

• Bank of Commerce and Trust Company: Nola Hains

• Bercier Family Dentistry: Sandra Robichaux

• Champagne’s: Megan Meaux

• City of Rayne: Priscilla Simon

• Farmer’s True Value Hardware: Chonda Besse

• Gabe’s Cajun Food: William Moody

• Gary Matte Hardware: Allen Deville

• Gautreaux’s Donuts: Debbie Hanks

• Gossen Funeral Home: Brenda Boudreaux

• Mon Reve Boutique: Betty Michaud

• Mouton Pharmacy: Helen Jolivette

• Nonc Kev’s: Pat Thibodeaux

• People’s Credit Union: Colton Torres

• Piggly Wiggly: Paulette Primeaux

• Rayne Acadian-Tribune: Cherrie Avery

• Rayne Ace Hardware: Dymphna Caillet

• Rayne State Bank and Trust Company: Helen Pastor

• Sonic of Rayne: Pearl Reynolds

• Southwest Companies: Lucy Woods

• Trahan Foods, Inc.: John Rose

Congratulations to all the winners and thanks to all sponsors and participants.