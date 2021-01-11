$2.1 million upgrade underway at Rayne Water Treatment Plant

Teams of workers can be seen in and around the city’s water treatment plant on Fourth Street since work has begun on the $2.1 million water refurbishment project.

“I’m excited to hear that my request to expedite the new 400KW / 3-phase natural gas generator, as first priority, is installed and work is progressing,” Mayor Charles “Chuck” Robichaux said when the new generator was delivered in mid-December.

“The addition of the on-site backup generator will assure our citizens clean, dependable water service, without interruption caused by unexpected power outages or for days when hurricanes hit our area.”

Robichaux said the most stressful part of extended power outages is the unknown length of time the city has until a boil advisory has to be issued.

He also noted the city avoided that scenario over the summer when hurricanes Laura and Delta hit the area, disrupting service, as he had rented two generators for the city’s water and sewer service to remain intact.

“That rental backup generator kept our water clean,” he continued. “But with the new generator the city has now purchased, we will no longer need to rent one — the new one will be permanent to the city’s water system.

“Rayne citizens will always have a clean water source and a fully operational water treatment plant once all these upgrades and replacements are complete. They have been needed for a long time and we are finally updating the equipment and necessary systems to provide our citizens with one of our most precious natural resources, clean drinking water.”

Prior to the arrival of the new generator, the city’s in-ground water tanks were cleaned and upgraded as a starting point for the refurbishment project. Needed upgrades and system replacement are finally in the works for the city’s infrastructure.

Once the water system generator is up and working for the water plant, the same principle will be applied to the city’s wastewater / sewer plant as a planned backup generator will enable the city’s plant to process sewerage and remain sanitary during emergencies.