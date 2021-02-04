25-year-old Church Point woman dies in single-vehicle crash in Lafayette Parish

A Church Point woman was killed in an early morning crash in Lafayette Parish on Wednesday.

According to State Police Troop I spokesman Thomas Gossen, troopers were called to Louisiana Highway 98 near Pavie Lane regarding a single-vehicle crash at about 3:30 a.m. that morning.

The victim in the deadly crash has been identified as Ashley Murray Menard.

Investigators believe the crash happpened when Menard was driving a 2019 Chevrolet Trax SUV west on La. 98. For reasons still under investigation, Menard’s vehicle ran off the roadway to the left and overturned.

Upon doing so, the SUV caught fire with Menard still inside.

Menard was pronounced dead at the scene by the Lafayette Parish Coroner’s Office. Seat belt usage and impairment are unknown, but a standard toxicology sample was taken for analysis, Gossen said.

This crash remains under investigation.