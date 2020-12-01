3rd arrest made in July 3 shooting

The Crowley Police Department has made a third arrest in the July 3 shooting that occurred in Westwood Apartment complex.

Deondre Detron Felix, 19, has been arrested on five counts of attempted second-degree murder, according to Police Chief Jimmy Broussard.

According to the press release from the department, on the afternoon of July 3, four suspects entered into the Westwood Subdivision in Crowley, “all openly wielding firearms.”

The four allegedly opened fire across a field, specifically targeting five victims and hitting one of them.

Two of the four suspects had recently been arrested, Clifford Joseph Robinson of Duson and a juvenile.

The U.S. Marshal’s Office assisted the Crowley Police Department in locating Felix and enforcing the arrest, according to Broussard. Detectives for the Crowley Police Department have also identified the fourth suspect and a future arrest is expected.

According to reports at the time of the incident, the incident left one man injured with non life-threating injures.

Upon officers’ arrival at the scene, the victim exited an apartment saying he had been shot in the leg. He was transported to a local medical facility with moderate injuries.

Witnesses said the incident began when a group of people outside an apartment became engaged in a verbal altercation with passers-by.

Not long afterward, four males reportedly approached the group outside the apartment and opened fire. Gunshots were exchanged.

A woman who was not injured by the gunfire also was transported to an area hospital by ambulance.

Broussard said several persons of interest — adults and juveniles — were questioned at a local hotel via a search warrant and numerous drugs and a weapon were seized.

All parties were cited accordingly, he said.