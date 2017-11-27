4-Hers explore state’s largest cities as part of ‘award field trip’

SUBMITTED PHOTO
Winners of the 2017 Louisiana 4-H educational award trip to Baton Rouge and New Orleans included, from first row from left, Josie Blanchard, St. Martin Parish; Darian Lessigne, Acadia Parish; Benjamin Fontenot, Evangeline Parish; Jeanette Arton, Iberia Parish; and Garrett Gauthier, Avoyelles Parish. In the second row are Zoë Cazayoux, Lafayette Parish; Abbey Poirier, St. Martin Parish; Blayze Landry, Iberia Parish; and Emma Long, Lafayette Parish. In the third row are Kade Mire, Vermilion Parish; Aubrie Jeansonne, Vermilion Parish; Set Mitchell, Lafourche Parish; Ty Hebert, Vermilion Parish; Joseph Theall, Lafayette Parish; Joseph Hayes, Avoyelles Parish; James Haddox, St. Martin Parish; and Elaina Ruiz, St. James Parish.
Mon, 11/27/2017 - 1:15pm Saja Hoffpauir