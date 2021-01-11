Acadia awarded federal funds under emergency food, shelter national board program

Acadia Parish has been chosen to receive $21,544 to supplement emergency food and shelter programs in the parish during 2021.

The selection was made by a national board that is chaired by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency and consists of representatives from the American Red Cross, Catholic Charities USA, National Council of the Churches of Christ in the USA, The Jewish Federations of North America, The Salvation Army an United Way Worlwide.

The local board was charged to distribute funds appropriated by Congress to help expand the capacity of food and shelter programs in high-need areas around the country. A local EFSP Board will determine how the funds awarded to Acadia Parish are to be distributed in the area.

The local board is responsible for recommending agencies to receive these funds and any additional funds made available under this phase of the program.

Under the terms of the grant from the national board, local agencies chosen to receive funds must:

• be private voluntary non-profits or units of government;

• be eligible to receive federal funds;

• have an accounting system;

• practice nondiscrimination;

• have demonstrated the capability to deliver emergency food and/or shelter programs; and

• if they are a private voluntary organization, have a voluntary board.

Qualifying agencies are urged to apply. Non-profit and governmental agencies that meet the criteria and are willing and able to comply with federal documentation requirements are encouraged to apply.

Complete applications must be submitted to the Acadia Parish Local EFSP Board, c/o United Way of Acadiana, P.O. Box 52033, Lafayette, LA 70505-2033 or by email at nicole.phillips@unitedwayofacadiana.org.

The deadline for applications to be received is Jan. 22.

Questions regarding application requirements may be directed to Phillips at (337) 233-8302 ext. 213.