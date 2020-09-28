Acadia businesses eligible for MSR grants

Acadia Parish businesses are eligible for the Main Street Recovery Grant program through the Louisiana Department of Treasury.

Grants will be awarded to Louisiana small businesses to help with recovery from COVID-19 economic impacts. The application is open to all Acadia Parish businesses and the process has been simplified since the start.

Louisiana started accepting applications on July 28 from small businesses seeking up to $15,000 grants to help with coronavirus expenses. Act 311 set aside $300 million for a small business grant program. Businesses can apply for up to $15,000 to cover eligible expenses.

Nov. 4, is the Louisiana Main Street Recovery Program application deadline.

Eligibility requirements include:

• Were domiciled in Louisiana as of March 1, 2020.

• Suffered an interruption of business

• At least 50 percent owned by one or more Louisiana residents.

• Filed Louisiana taxes in 2018 or 2019 or will file taxes in 2020.

• Had no more than 50 full-time employees as of March 1, 2020,

• Have customers or employees visit a physical location.

• Are not part of a bigger business with more than 50 full-time workers.

• Does not exist for the purpose of advancing partisan political activity and does not directly lobby federal or state official.

• Does not derive income from passive investments without active participation in business operations.