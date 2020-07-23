Acadia Chamber electing new board members

Four three-year terms will be available on the Acadia Parish Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors at the end of the 2019-20 fiscal year — two from Crowley and two from Acadia Parish at-large.

In accordance with the Chamber’s by-laws, the nominating committee has met and selected the following individuals as candidates for the upcoming election:

Two directors to be elected from Crowley:

• Blane Faulk, Acadia Parish Clerk of Court;

• Scott Lowry, Edward Jones Financial Advisor;

• Jill Signorelli, Southwind Senior Suites; and

• Suzy Webb, Acadia Parish Farm Bureau Insurance .

Two directors to be elected from Acadia Parish at-large:

• Jackie Loewer, Loewer Brother Farms, Branch; and

• Eddie Palmer, Antiques on the Avenue, Rayne.

Each voting member has been emailed a unique link to participate in voting. If you did not receive the link and believe you should have, call the Chamber office at 788-0177.