Acadia General Hospital awarded 2020 Funds for Safety Grant

Acadia General Hospital received the 2020 Funds for Safety Grant.

The Funds for Safety Grant Program was created in 2012 by the Louisiana Hospital Association Trust Fund. The objective of the program is to encourage and support member efforts in the development and implementation of patient safety and quality initiatives developed in a collaborative process with a Physician Champion.

Grants are awarded for projects that are expected to improve quality, reduce patient harm and/or improve patient outcomes. Since its creation, the grant program has awarded more than $1.7 million to fund approximately 100 unique projects for facilities in Louisiana.

“We are thrilled to receive this much needed grant to help decrease infection risk in patients, which will ultimately keep our patients healthier and provide a better experience for them,” said Joe Mitchell, CEO of AGH.

The grant funds will be used to purchase a venous ultrasound which will help with the reduction of central line associated bloodstream infections (CLABSI), which is a top priority for AGH’s infection prevention program.

Through the purchase, the hospital’s nursing staff will be able to better visualize veins for successful insertion of peripheral IVs in patients who may have needed a PICC or central line without this device to enhance visualization of vasculature.

Their overall goal is to achieve a reduction in central and PICC line devices by 10 percent by the end of 2020, which will help reduce the risk of infection for AGH’s patients.