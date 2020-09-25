Acadia Parish 4-H Junior Leadership Club seeks new members; first meeting set Oct. 5

The Acadia Parish 4-H Junior Leadership Club is currently welcoming new members.

Junior Leadership of Acadia Parish is a club where leadership skills, community service and networking are essential. The Junior Leaders work hard every year to stay connected, help the community and hold fundraisers.

Due to COVID-19, the club is working extremely hard to continue this tradition. Meeting on the first Monday of every month, the club discusses each month’s agenda and what is coming up.

This year, Junior Leaders are meeting online for the first month on Oct. 5 at 5:30 p.m.

Any student in grades 7 through 12 who wants to join the club is welcome to attend the first meeting. To get the link to join please contact the 4-H office at (337) 788-8821. The club plans to resume face-to-face meetings starting in November.

The newly-elected officers include Lauren Hoffpauir, Notre Dame High School, president; Sean Myers, Church Point High School, vice president/treasurer; Lauren Stewart, Notre Dame High School, secretary; Amanda Cormier, Notre Dame High School, reporter; and Ethan Cormier, Iota High School, community resource development. The officers participated in a retreat on August 7, where they planned the upcoming year.

The Junior Leader officers also met via Microsoft Teams on Sept. 21 to discuss the first meeting. Junior Leadership of Acadia Parish is always waiting with open arms to accept new members. You can Join Jr. Leaders anytime until Dec. 1.

The link to enroll is https://tinyurl.com/JoinJrLeaders.

For more information on all Acadia Parish programs, please call Kayla Segura or Megan Sarver at the 4-H office at (337) 788-8821 and/or visit the web site: http://www.lsuagcenter.com/en/our_offices/parishes/Acadia/.