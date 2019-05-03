THE POST-SIGNAL / Steve Bandy
Honors as Oustanding Young Citizens during Wednesday’s Acadia Parish Chamber of Commerce awards ceremonies were, from left, Christina Brown, Northside Christian; Grace Bernard, Notre Dame; Madison Sittig, Iota High; Donand Doucet Jr., Crowley High; Erica Roy, Midland High; Leah Colson, Rayne High; and Gabrielle Morvant, Church Point High.
Louise Morrow, left, was honored as the Acadia Parish Chamber of Commerce Humanitarian of the Year while Ann and Dr. Eddie Palmer were recognized as the Business Persons of the Year during Wednesday night’s Acadia Parish Honors banquet and ceremonies at The Grand Opera House.
Completing the year as members of the board of directors of the Acadia Parish Chamber of Commerce are, front from left, Melinda Malmay, Tom Trahan, Glenn Dailey, Christine Benoit, Kelli Doré, Claire Benoit, Tracy Young, Angelique Credeur, Chance Henry, Amy Thibodeaux; back from left, Danny Nugier, Lee Lawrence, Jackie Loewer, Pat Bordes II, April Mixon, Kyle Gordon, Trenton Leonards and Rep. John Stefanski.