Acadia schools deal with mandates

Earlier this week, Gov. John Bel Edwards mandated that the state revert back to a modified Phase 2.

Edwards also declared that he was leaving the school attendance methods up to each district.

“The Board of Elementary School and Secondary Education is authorized to issue a policy, rule, and/or regulation which determines that, in coordination with this order, Local Educational Agencies may continue to follow the Phase3 Minimum Requirements for Reopening School Facilities,” according to the governor’s declaration.

Acadia Parish Superintendent Scott Richard who confirmed Acadia Parish schools will remain on schedule with their current attendance policies.

He also said high school students will return to five-day a week attendance in December as planned.

The governor’s new order also changes attendance capacities at athletic events, reducing that number from 50 percent to 25 percent.

However, Richard noted that the district had not removed the 25 percent capacity ruling, therefore the athletic event attendance shall remain the same and should not present any changes for the district’s football games scheduled for later this week.

The new mandates leave school bus capacity unknown at this time.

Richard said the district is waiting on clarification on the bus capacity limits. He said he hopes to keep them at the 75 percent capacity the district is currently operating at.

Richard said he and his staff will continue to work with legal council to negotiate any changes that might be necessary under Board of Elementary and Secondary Education and Department of Education guidelines.

In a correspondence between Richard and the district’s staff he explained, “As you know, the governor has issued a new set of guidelines for our state due to COVID. As we understand things at this point in time, the new guidelines allow us to continue with our plans for daily instruction. Therefore, we will continue with daily instruction in grades PreK-8 upon our return to school from the Thanksgiving Holiday on Monday, November 30th.

“Also, we still plan to move forward with daily instruction for grades 9-12 on Monday, December 7th.

“We will continue to deal with COVID on a case-by-case basis and make the best decisions for our students and staff so that we can strive to provide in-person, daily instruction to the best of our ability.

“We appreciate everyone’s cooperation and patience. These plans are fluid, and subject to change based on COVID positivity rates in our schools - thus the need for all of us to work together to stop the spread.”