Acadia Tourist Commission talks marketing strategies for coming year

The Acadia Parish Tourist Commission embarked on a new year with the swearing in of a slate of officers at the February meeting.

A new member also was welcomed to the group.

Bart Wild, who served as vice president of the board in recent years, took the oath of office as president. He succeeded long-time Commissioner and recent President Fran Bihm.

Wild, of Crowley, is an at-large member of the commission.

Assuming the vice president’s position is Suzette Leonards, representing the city of Rayne.

Amy Thibodeaux, president and CEO of the Acadia Parish Chamber of Commerce, was re-elected as secretary-treasurer of the commission for a second consecutive year.

New to the commission is Jennifer Autin, recently named executive director of the Rayne Chamber of Commerce.

Administering the oaths of office was Crowley City Judge M’elise Trahan.

Much of the discussion during the Thursday morning meeting centered on marketing for the coming year, with at-large member Harold Fonte of Church Point accepting the chairmanship of the Marketing Committee, previously held by Wild.

Fonte said he was particularly interested in a tri-parish “byways” effort being spearheaded by St. Landry Parish.

The curator of Le Vieux Presbytere in Church Point also has chaired plans for an APTC “Fam Tour,” delayed for months by the coronavirus pandemic.

Discussion eventually turned to the search for a new executive director to replace Gwen Hanks, who retired in June, 2020.

Leonards, who chairs that committee, reported that a number of completed applications had been received and she expected “another couple of so” by the 4 p.m. deadline Friday.

Leonards, Wild and Lee Lawrence comprise the committee that will initially review the resumés before the board votes on the position.

Amy Mathiew, assistant director, reported that she had contacted Rep. John Stefanski, who agreed to introduce a bill in the upcoming legislative session to add a representative from Duson to the tourism board.

Also to be included will be an option for the board to add a third at-large representative if members determine such a position is required.

In other action, the commission approved a request by the city of Crowley to serve as the collection agent for the city’s recently enacted Hotel Occupancy Tax.

The commission already collects a 4 percent tax on all hotels and businesses subject to the tax in the parish.

“It would just be a matter of adding the city’s 5 percent tax for those businesses in the city limits,” explained Mathiew. “They (the city) will pay us 1.5 percent of whatever is collected on their behalf.”

The city’s new tax begins April 1.

Finally, the commission is eyeing the possibility of hiring a strategic planner to assist in the formulation of a long-range plan for the future.

“We haven’t really had a long-term plan here,” said Wild. “We’ve been kind of working month-to-month and rolling along.”

Thibodeaux said the planner will help the commission determine “where the organization will be in five or 10 years.”

She said she had talked to representatives of the Louisiana Travel Association who had recommended a couple of consultants.

Wild recommended that proposals be obtained and presented to the full commission for consideration.