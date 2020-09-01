Acadia traffic stop ends with Evangeline jail time

A man stopped for a traffic violation in Acadia Parish has been jailed for allegedly burglarizing a residence in Pine Prairie.

On May 4, Pine Prairie Police investigated the burglary of a residence there. Through witnesses and video surveillance, Brandon Scott Darbonne of Eunice was identified as the suspect.

Darbonne was entered into the National Crime Information Center (NCIC) as wanted.

One Aug. 28, the Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office made contact with Darbone due to a traffic violation. He was subsequently arrested on the warrant issued in Pine Prairie.

Darbonne was transferred to the custody of the Pine Prairie Police Department and has been booked into the Evangeline Parish Jail. He is charged with simple burglary and theft. Bond was set at $40,000 by 13th Judicial District Judge Gary Ortego.

Pine Prairie Police Chief L.C. Deshotel extended thanks to the Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office for the assistance in locating Darbonne.