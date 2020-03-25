Additional COVID-19 safety measures taken by City of Rayne, businesses

RAYNE - During a Monday afternoon announcement from the LDH, Acadia Parish reported its second positive case of the coronavirus. The first was verified Saturday evening.

“Louisiana has the fastest growth rate of coronavirus cases in the world,” stated Gov. John Bel Edwards said as he issued a “Stay at Home” order during a press conference held Sunday afternoon.

The Governor’s directive went into effect at 5 p.m. Monday.

“The state has the third-highest number of cases per capita in the country — behind New York and Washington,” Edwards said.

Within a week, Louisiana has gone from reporting fewer than 100 cases to 1,388 cases in 36 of the state’s 64 parishes as of noon Monday.

As of press time, 46 deaths have been attributed to coronavirus in the state with 44 of the state’s 64 parishes confirming virus cases.

In a statement released Tuesday afternoon following an emergency City Council meeting held Monday afternoon, Mayor Charles “Chuck” Robichaux assured Rayne citizens that city government will continue to operate for the good of its citizens with a number of precautions being taken for everyone’s safety.

The lobby at City Hall is closed to public but the drive-through is still available Monday through Friday between 8:30 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Citizens can also use the night drop box, online payments, and through U.S. Mail to pay bills or fines.

The mayor urged citizens not to hesitate to reach out to him at city hall by calling 334-9677, but reminded everyone that city hall is closed with the exception of drive-through and night drop-box.

In a statement released by Robichaux, he stated, “As of Monday, March 23, all the offices and departments of the City of Rayne will be closed to the public until April 13, to protect the health and safety of our employees and customers. No in-person meetings will be scheduled; however, service will be continued to our citizens during this very important time. We are ready and available to help you.”

Additional city services being affected by the closures include:

City Court - lobby is closed to public, use night drop box, online payments, and through U.S. Mail are available to pay fines; office hours are Monday- Friday 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.; call 337-334-9677 with questions.

Police Department - only allowed in the lobby of the Police Station; issues with health needs to be provided to dispatcher when making a call into the station; Chief Stelly is the only person who can approve anyone to enter beyond lobby.

Building Inspections/Permits - all business will be conducted through the drop box connected to the door; no one can enter the permit office (2nd floor) besides authorized personnel; table and chair will be available to use for paperwork outside of the office; all demolitions to be brought to the council meetings and Planning and Zoning meetings will be postponed until further notice; call 334-6656 if you have any questions or concerns regarding permits.

Water and Wastewater - normal business hours will be observed; business will be conducted by way of phone; calls will be handled as normal, but the public is asked not to interact closely with employees for the safely of the employees and their families; calls will be screened to determine whether the work environment is safe, so our employees can be protected; call 334-6631 with any questions or concerns about your water and sewer.

Electric Department - normal business hours will be observed; business will be conducted by way of phone; calls will be handled as normal, but the public is asked not to interact closely with employees for the safely of the employees and their families; calls will be screened to determine whether the work environment is safe, so our employees can be protected; call 334-6670 with any questions or concerns about your water and sewer.

Street/Public Works Department - business will continue as usual; no interactions with the public while working; keep safe distances; call 337-334-6661 with any concerns you may have.

Recreation Department - All city parks are closed to the public until further notice; all city public centers will be closed until further notice; all scheduled center rentals have been suspended until further notice (call City Hall for details); all baseball practice and the 2020 scheduled baseball/softball program is suspended until further notice; walking track at Gossen Park may be utilized, but safe social distance is required; Kennedy Field walking track may be utilized but safe social distance is required; and MLK Basketball Courts are off limits for public safety until further Notice.

“I know this is difficult for some families with the children at home,” states Rayne Recreation Director Dwayne Derise, “But, this is needed for everyone to remain healthy and keep our city safe.”

Please contact Derise at 250-1456 with any concerns or questions for the Rayne Recreation Department. NOTICE: The Rayne Police Department will strictly enforce these closures.

Robichaux concluded, “We must all be responsible citizens to protect the safety of not only ourselves but others in taking the necessary closures as a means to end this terrible COVID-19 virus as we can soon resume our normal day-to-day lives.”

Police Chief Carroll J. Stelly stated he did not foresee a curfew for the city. “We don’t have a curfew in place at this time and wouldn’t need one unless things would drastically change,” Stelly stated.

Stelly also asked everyone to abide by the governor’s stay-at-home order and to limit themselves to only essential traveling. “We appreciate your patience and understanding as we all work together to minimize the impacts and spread of the COVID-19.”

In his Sunday address, Edwards noted, “In Louisiana, we have taken aggressive measures to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 and flatten the curve; however, this is not enough,” Edwards said. “As our number of cases continue to grow, I am directing all Louisianans to stay at home unless it is absolutely necessary for you to leave. I am implementing this measure to help prevent you from becoming infected or infecting someone else.

“People can leave their homes to do essential things like buying groceries or food, pick up medicine or go to work only if their job is essential. If you have to go out, make sure you practice social distancing measures and keep 6 feet between you and the people around you.

“People are encouraged to go outside and to stay active during this time, as long as they practice social distancing when they are around their neighbors.”

The order is set to expire at the end of the night on Sunday, April 12. The governor will re-evaluate the need for the statewide Stay at Home order and other mitigation measures currently in place to determine if they need to be extended beyond April 12.

For businesses, the new Stay at Home order has limits on the following:

• All places of public amusement, whether indoors or outdoors, including but not limited to, locations with amusement rides, carnivals, amusement parks, water parks, trampoline parks, aquariums, zoos, museums, arcades, fairs, pool halls, children’s play centers, playgrounds, theme parks, any theaters, concert and music halls, adult entertainment venues, racetracks, and other similar businesses.

• All personal care and grooming businesses, including but not limited to, barber shops, beauty salons, nail salons, spas, massage parlors, tattoo parlors, and other similar businesses.

• All malls, except for stores in a mall that have a direct outdoor entrance and exit that provide essential services and products as provided by the Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) guidelines.

• Businesses closed to the public as listed in the order can conduct necessary activities such as payroll, cleaning services, maintenance or upkeep as necessary.

• Any business not covered by the guidance from the CISA and not ordered to temporarily close must reduce operations to continue with minimum contact with members of the public and essential employees, while requiring proper social distancing, adhering to the 10-person limitation on gathering size.

• Early learning centers and child care facilities adhering to the guidance issued by the Louisiana Department of Education and Office of Public Health may continue to operate.