ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

ACADIA PARISH SHERIFF’S OFFICE

OWNER

Sealed bids for the construction of Firing Range will be received by the Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office, 1037 Capitol Avenue, Crowley, LA 70526 until 2:00 p.m. Tuesday September 15, 2020 and then at said office publicly opened and read aloud. Electronic bidding is also available through Central Bidding. The website to send an electronic bid is www.centralauctionhouse.com.

Plans and specifications may be examined, without charge, at the Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office, 1037 Capitol Avenue, Crowley, LA 70526, or at the offices of Aucoin & Associates, Inc., 433 N. C.C. Duson Street, Eunice, LA 70535 or will be forwarded to the prospective bidder upon deposit with the Engineers of $200.00 for one (1) set of plans and specifications. Partial sets of documents will not be issued.

The full deposit for one set of plans and specifications will be refunded to each general contractor who submits a bona-fide bid and returns plans and specifications within ten days of bid opening. For additional sets of documents and for documents issued to subcontractors or material suppliers, the cost of reproduction and mailing of each set will be deducted and a balance of $100.00 refunded. Said refunds will only be made for a complete set of documents returned within 10 days following bid opening in good condition.

Bids must be submitted on Bid Forms furnished for this purpose by the Engineers. The bidder must execute all blanks in the bid proposal or the bid will not be considered.

Bids shall be enclosed in a sealed envelope addressed to Mr. KP Gibson, Sheriff, Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office, and plainly marked on the outside, “Bid for Proposed Firing Range”.

Each bidder must deposit with his bid, security in the amount, forms, and subject to the conditions provided for in the Information for Bidders. Sureties used for obtaining bonds must appear as acceptable on the U.S. Department of Treasury Circular 570.

Attention of Bidder is particularly called to the requirements as to conditions of employment to be observed which reads: “NON-DISCRIMINATION IN EMPLOYMENT; BIDDERS ON THIS WORK WILL BE REQUIRED TO COMPLY WITH THE PRESIDENT’S EXECUTIVE ORDER NO. 11246. THE REQUIREMENTS FOR BIDDERS AND CONTRACTORS UNDER THIS ORDER ARE EXPLAINED IN THE SPECIFICATIONS.”

No bidder may withdraw his bid within forty-five (45) days after the actual date of the opening thereof.

THUS DONE AND SIGNED AT CROWLEY, LOUISIANA THIS THE 16th DAY OF JULY 2020.

/s/ K. P. GIBSON

SHERIFF

Published in The Crowley Post Signal on Friday, August 14, 2020, Friday, August 21, 2020 and Friday, August 28, 2020.