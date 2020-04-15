Aggravated arson charged in mattress fire

The State Fire Marshal’s Office has arrested a woman, recently released from jail, for setting fire to a mattress in a relative’s home.

Judayla Woods, 23, was booked into the Acadia Parish Jail on April 12 on one count of aggravated arson, according to Ashley Rodrigue, SFM public affairs director.

Around 6:15 a.m. on March 13, the Church Point Fire Department responded to the 100 block of Vallery Lane for a reported house fire.

Firefighters discovered that the occupants of the home, which included a husband and wife, two children, a grandmother and Woods, were awakened by smoke alarms.

The adult male occupant then discovered a mattress on fire in the room Woods was sleeping in and the grandmother was able to extinguish it.

Church Point police officers who also responded to the call encountered Woods, armed with a large knife, in the room where the fire occurred.

She eventually surrendered the knife and was transported to an area hospital for evaluation. During this interaction, Woods admitted to setting the fire.

After an assessment of the scene, SFM investigators confirmed the mattress was intentionally set on fire. A warrant was then obtained for Woods’ arrest.

On April 12, deputies learned the Lafayette Police Department took Woods into custody following her recent released from an area medical facility.

SFM deputies then transported Woods to the Acadia Parish Jail where she was officially booked.

Assisting SFM with the investigation and the arrest were the Church Point Police Department and Lafayette P.D.