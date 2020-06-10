André Doguet sworn in as 15th JDC commissioner

André Doguet has been sworn in as commissioner of the 15th Judicial District Court, which covers Acadia, Lafayette and Vermilion Parishes.

Doguet took the oath of office on May 28, and was sworn in by Clerk of Court Louis Perret in the presence of Chief Judge Marilyn Castle and Judge David Blanchet.

Doguet replaces former Commissioner Tommy Frederick.

According to a release from the 15th JDC, Doguet is a native of Acadia Parish and a graduate of Louisiana State University and LSU Law School where he was a member of Law Review.

He has practiced civil and criminal law in the 15th JDC system for more than 30 years.

“I see the work of the Commissioner as one of service to the judicial system, to citizens who come before the court and to my fellow professionals who continue to advocate for their clients,” said Doguet in a statement.

“It is important work, and I stand ready to be of service.”

From 1986 - 2004, he worked in Rayne, in a general criminal and civil practice, including service as a felony public defender and as general counsel for the Acadia Parish Police Jury.

From 2005 - 2018, Doguet focused his practice on family law issues and worked briefly as magistrate for the Town of Carencro.

In 2018, he left his private law practice to become a hearing officer for the family court system in the 15th JDC, and held that position to the date of his appointment as commissioner on June 1.

The 15th JDC says that Doguet is a member in good standing of the Louisiana State Bar Association.

He is a past member of the Acadia Parish Bar Association and is currently a member of the Lafayette Parish Bar Association, having served as president of that organization from 2010-2011.

Doguet is also a past board member of the Lafayette Bar Foundation, and a sitting member of the Louisiana State Law Institute and a member of the “Marriage and Persons Committee.”