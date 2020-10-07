App allows digital parking reservations for Cajun Field events

Motorists who attend University of Louisiana at Lafayette events at Cajun Field can now download an app that will enable them to reserve a parking space.

The ParkMobile app will be in place when the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns football team faces Coastal Carolina at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 10, at Cajun Field.

It can be downloaded to iPhone and Android devices from the app store, Google Play or the ParkMobile website. Once users have logged in, they can view a digital map of the Cajun Field lot that displays available spaces. Users can search for spaces based on needs such as disability parking, or near electric vehicle charging stations.

Upon arriving at Cajun Field, motorists who have reserved a parking place will display a mobile pass in the app, or a printed permit.

Parking attendants will scan and validate the reservations, said Stuart Glaeser, director of UL Lafayette’s Office of Transportation Services.

“The app is designed to provide convenience for motorists, but it also gives the University a better idea as to how many people might attend a given event. That helps with planning considerations such as security and parking attendant staffing,” Glaeser said.

Motorists who use the app can reserve spots for $17.25. The amount includes the $15 fee already in place for general admission parking at Cajun Field, and a $2.25 convenience charge to use the app.

“It’s important for motorists to note, however, that the system ‘rounds up’ to the next highest dollar amount, but only initially. This means that although users will see a cost of $18 at first, the actual amount of $17.25 will be reflected on the checkout page,” Glaeser explained.

The zone code for all University events at Cajun Field is 16101.

After entering the code into the ParkMobile app, users select University of Louisiana at Lafayette to create an account or to sign in if they already have one.

Motorists don’t necessarily have to set up an account to reserve a space for the Louisiana game versus Coastal Carolina on Saturday. They can also reserve a space by visiting a page established solely for the event.

ParkMobile provides similar parking services for universities such as Georgia Tech, Texas A&M and the University of Texas, as well as municipalities and airports.

For more information, contact UL Lafayette’s Office of Transportation Services.