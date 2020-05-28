APSB committees handle routine agendas

The Acadia Parish School Board met for committee meetings earlier this week. The committees’ agendas mostly consisted of annual summer house keeping items.

The committees met in person with social distancing advisements being observed.

During the Budget and Finance Committee portion of the meeting the board members received a report from DS Bus South. Typically, a representative of the bus company attends the meetings, however, due to social distancing, the company opted to send in a written report.

The Budget and Finance Committee also heard a review of Budget-to-Actual Comparisons on the General Fund and all Special Revenue funds.

However, most numbers are only projected since areas that typically experience large spending — such as fuel and electricity — have seen savings due to school closures. More definite numbers are expected to be presented at the June 22 meeting.

Members also considered Revenue for the 2020-2021 budget, but due to the extension of tax deadlines, numbers are not definite at the current time and more solid numbers are, again, expected at the next meeting.

The Budget and Finance Committee also approved the following to move to the full board at the next regular session meeting:

• A public hearing on the proposed 2020-2021 budget on Monday July 13, at 5 p.m.

• Approving Title 1 methodology. (annual requirement.)

• Aapproval of the updated Property Schedule of Values (annually required to set up the amount of property insurance is needed).

• Child Nutrition Program Bids: pots, pans, chemicals, frozen foods, milk, dairy, juice, paper and cleaning supplies and bread. The items listed are all regular items that would be ordered in preparation for any other school year. Prior to the pandemic, the board had approved to replace the district’s freezer at the warehouse but, the project was put on hold until the budget can be re-evaluated.

• Approving bids received for the roof replacement at Iota High School. The recommended bid is from Ace Roofing. Cost is estimated to be about $143, 000 with about $15,000 added as cushion in the event problems come up during the project.

Lastly, the Personnel, Insurance and Curriculum Committee met to receive an update on Head Start, a routine item. And to discuss insurance.

The committee recommended approving the renewal of employee and retiree health insurance with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana for the 2020-2021 fiscal year. Unfortunately, premiums went up and the board will have to pass on that increase to its employees — an increase of $43.29 per month.

The full board will vote on it at the next regular session meeting.

The committee considered approval of property insurance renewal for fiscal year 2020-2021 with Dupre Carrier Godchaux Insurance Agency. The APSB is facing a large increase of about $125,000, however, with many recent damaging storms and an active hurricane season forecast, the insurance agencies have felt the need to increase the premium.

The full board will consider approval at the next regularly scheduled school board meeting.