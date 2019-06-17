APSB honors secretaries

LSN PHOTO / Lisa Soileaux
Elementary school secretaries honored during the 2018-2019 Acadia Parish School Board Secretary Luncheon held at Chef Roy’s Frog City Café in Rayne were, front row, from left, Josephine Gallow-Church Point, Charlene Richard-Church Point, Katrina Cormier-Mermentau, Kelli Richard, Central Rayne, Jackie Thibodeaux-Branch; standing, Christine Uriegas-Ross, Rockela Johnson-Martin Petitjean, Sarah Lege-South Crowley, Shantel LeJeune-Iota, Peggy Hayes-North Crowley, Millie Broussard-Estherwood, Marsha Gay-Richard, Trudy Lopez-South Rayne, Brenda Pousson-Martin Petitjean, Trina Fruge-Evangeline, and Superintendant Scott Richard.
LSN PHOTO / Lisa Soileaux
Middle school secretaries honored during the 2018-2019 Acadia Parish School Board Secretary Luncheon held at Chef Roy’s Frog City Café in Rayne were, seated from left, Theresa Henry-Crowley Middle, Harriet Bias-Crowley Middle, Melina Pommier-Crowley Middle, Jackie Thibodeaux-Branch; standing, Kimley Gibson-Church Point MIddle, Jessica Houston-Armstrong, Tracie Dupre-Iota Middle, Marsha Gay-Richard, Candace Kelly-Alternative, and Superintendant Scott Richard.
LSN PHOTO / Lisa Soileaux
High school secretaries honored during the 2018-2019 Acadia Parish School Board Secretary Luncheon held at Chef Roy’s Frog City Café in Rayne were, seated from left, Cassondra Boudreaux-Midland, Elgine Maynard-Midland, Margaret Batiste-Church Point, Suzette Breaux-Rayne High; standing, Linda Savoy-Church Point, Keena Thibodeaux-Church Point, Donna Guidry-Crowley High, Sherrie Breaux-Crowley High, Krystal Runner-Rayne High, and Superintendant Scott Richard.