Article Image Alt Text

Steven Dietz

APSO arrests felony theft suspect

Tue, 06/16/2020 - 4:31pm
CROWLEY

Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Deputies working with several law enforcement agencies have arrested Steven Dietz, 31 of Evangeline. Dietz has been a fugitive who was featured on Crime Stoppers of Acadia Parish several months ago.
Dietz has been wanted for Felony Theft, Unauthorized Entry of a Place of Business and Criminal Damage to Property, Resisting an Officer, Possession of Stolen Things and Aggravated Battery.
Dietz is a suspect in several other thefts in the Evangeline community.
Bond has been set at $585,000.00
He is currently being held in the Acadia Parish Jail.

