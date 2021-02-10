APSO canine Django is recipient of bullet and stab protective vest

Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office K9 Django is the recipient of a bullet and stab protective vest thanks to a charitable donation from non-profit organization Vested Interest in K9s, Inc.

K9 Django’s vest is sponsored by Suzanne Lovell of Dallas, Texas, and will be embroidered with the sentiment “Born to Love – Trained to Serve – Loyal Always.”

Vested Interest in K9s, Inc., established in 2009, is a 501(c)(3) charity with a mission to provide bullet and stab protective vests and other assistance to dogs of law enforcement and related agencies throughout the United States.

This potentially lifesaving body armor for four-legged K9 officers is made in the United States, custom fitted and NIJ certified. Since its inception, Vested Interest in K9s, Inc., has provided over 4,183 vests to K9 officers in all 50 states at a value of $6.9 million, made possible by both private and corporate donations.

The program is open to United States dogs that are at least 20 months old and actively employed and certified with law enforcement or related agencies. K9s with expired vests are also eligible to participate.

There are an estimated 30,000 law enforcement K9s throughout the United States.

Vested Interest in K9s, Inc., accepts tax-deductible contributions in any amount, while a single donation of $960 will sponsor one vest. Each vest has a value of $1,744 – $2,283, weighs an average of 4-5 pounds and comes with a five-year warranty.

For more information, call (508) 824-6978. Vested Interest in K9s, Inc., provides informationand accepts donations at www.vik9s.org or P.O. Box 9, East Taunton, Massachusetts, 02718.