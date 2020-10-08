APSO, Crime Stoppers seek info on attempted burglary

Detectives with the Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office are asking the public’s help identifying an individual wanted for attempted burglary.

The incident occurred at approximately 4:30 p.m. on Oct. 1 in the 9400 block of Egan Highway, just north of Crowley.

The suspect was observed attempting to make entry into the residence with an axe.

He is described as a white or Hispanic male, wearing a gray sleeveless T-shirt, blue jeans and a yellow baseball cap. Photos were able to be obtained of the suspect.

There has been other suspicious activity within the area which may be related to this incident, according to Sheriff K.P. Gibson..

If you’re able to identify this individual you’re urged to call the tips line at 789-TIPS or download our P3 app on your mobile device to report your tip anonymously.

All callers will remain anonymous and can receive up to a $1,000 cash reward for information leading to an arrest in this case.