APSO Daily Bookings: April 14 - 23

April 14

• Lance Cade Doucet, Duson Avenue, Iota: Arrested by Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office for felony theft ($10,000 bond).

April 15

• Jaylan Javon Kornbacher, Standard Mill Road, Crowley: Arrested by Crowley Police Department for simple burglary ($1,500 bond).

• Austin Blaise Duhon, Crowley Rayne Highway, Crowley: Arrested by Crowley P.D. for simple burglary ($1,500 bond).

• Skyevonte Damond Andre Mayfield, Church Point Highway, Branch: Arrested by Church Point P.D. for possession with intent to distribute Schedule I narcotics (no bond); possession with intent to distribute Schedule II narcotics (no bond).

• John Brandon Guidry, Riverside Road, Evangeline: Arrested by APSO for revenge porn (no bond).

April 16

• John Dudley Foil II, East Branch Street, Rayne: Arrested by APSO for failure to register and notify as a sex offender or child predator ($40,000 bond).

• Jennifer Margaret Chambers, Corolla Road, Crowley: Arrested by APSO for revenge porn (no bond).

• Markisha Lashika Robinson, Crossroad Lane, New Orleans: Arrested by Crowley P.D. for home invasion (no bond).

April 17

Caitlyn Elizabeth Greenman, Frey Street, Iota: Arrested by Crowley P.D. for possession of Schedule II narcotics ($1,000 bond).

April 18

• Brandon Todd Monceaux, East Lawson Street, Crowley: Arrested by Crowley P.D. for aggravated assault with a firearm (no bond).

• Kendale Tyronne Logan, St. Edna Drive, Church Point: Arrested by APSO for domestic abuse battery / strangulation (no bond).

April 19

• Hunter Paul Thibodeaux, Basile-Eunice Highway, Eunice: Arrested by Rayne P.D. on a hold for other agency (no bond).

• Tyler Drew Jennings, East E Street, Rayne: Arrested by Rayne P.D. for a home invasion ($50,000).

April 20

No bookings.

April 21

• Dale John Walker, Louisiana Highway 14, New Iberia: Arrested by APSO for felony theft ($50,000 bond).

• Tabitha Gail Cobb, Brigman Highway, Crowley: Arrested by APSO on two counts of simple burglary ($5,000 total bond); illegal carrying of a weapons ($10,000 bond).

• Halie June Marcantel, South Avenue F, Crowley: Arrested by Crowley P.D. for felony theft (no bond).

• Patricia Ann Martien, Ora Road, Rayne, Arrested by APSO for possession of Schedule II narcotics ($10,000 bond).

• Ronald Damon Duplechin, Brigman Highway, Eunice: Arrested by APSO for simple burglary ($5,000 bond); illegal carrying of weapons ($10,000 bond).

April 22

• Randy Markell Bellard, Acadian Place, Church Point: Arrested by Church Point P.D. for possession with intent to distribute Schedule IV narcotics ($20,000 bond).

• Philman Anthony Baker, East Cedar Street, Crowley: Arrested by APSO on two counts of distribution of Schedule II narcotics ($50,000 bonds total).

• Byron Joey Gardette, Dejean Circle, Crowley: Arrested by Crowley P.D. for possession of Schedule I narcotics (no bond); possession of alprazolam (no bond).

• Brett Michael Hebert, Cattail Road, Iota: Arrested by APSO on a hold for other agency (no bond).

April 23

• Ryan Mitchell Alexander, Kevin Drive, Duson: Arrested by APSO for simple robbery ($5,000 bond).

• Clauderious Darby, Louisiana Avenue, Lafayette: Arrested by Crowley P.D. for possession of Schedule I narcotics ($10,000 bond).

• Byron Chad Alleman, Leeward Loop, Carencro: Arrested by Crowley P.D. for felony issuing worthless checks ($5,000 bond).