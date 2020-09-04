APSO Daily Bookings: Aug. 25 - Sept. 3

August 25

• Lenterius Breshawn Thomas, West Fifth Street, Crowley: Arrested by Crowley P.D. on two counts of simple burglary ($45,000 total bond).

August 26

•Anthony Ovey John Smith, Morrow Road, Crowley: Arrested by APSO for domestic abuse / strangulatino (no bond).

August 27

No bookings reported.

August 28

• Larry Jondell Johnson, Highway 411, Maringouin: Arrested by Church Point P.D. for possession of Schedule II narcotics ($2,500 bond).

• Brandon Scott Darbonne, Eunice-Iota Highway, Eunice: Arrested by APSO on a hold for other agency (no bond).

August 29

• L.J. Shawn Dietz, Evangeline Highway, Evangeline: Arrested by APSO for simple burglary ($30,000 bond).

• Alcide Felix Landry, East Maple Avenue, Eunice: Arrested by APSO on three counts of domestic abuse - aggravated assault (no bond); four counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon (no bond); one count of possession of Schedule I narcotics (no bond).

• Ryan Michael Eustace, Pratt Lane, Wolcott, Connecticut: Arrested by Crowley P.D. for possession of Schedule II narcotics (no bond).

August 30

• Stefan Shane Zaunbrecher, Iris Avenue, Crowley: Arrested by APSO for simple burglary (no bond).

• Taren Marie Adams, Wright Avenue, Crowley: Arrested by APSO for possession of Schedule IV narcotics ($2,500 bond).

• Natasha Marie Hoffpauir, East Spruce Street, Crowley: Arrested by Crowley P.D. for second-degree battery ($7,500 bond).

• Kane Wyatt, Coteau Rodaire Highway, Arnaudville: Arrested by Church Point P.D. for second-degree battery ($15,000 bond).

August 31

• Tabatha Ann Bourgeois, Division Road, Arnaudville: Arrested by APSO on two counts of aggravated battery with a dangerous weapon ($1,500 bond each count).

• Walter Dylan Jeffers, Main Street, Cankton: Arrested by APSO for illegal use of a dangerous weapon ($2,500 bond).

• Shayna C. Kibodeaux, Gov. Morgan Drive, Crowley: Arrested by Crowley P.D. for second-degree battery ($10,000 bond).

• Davion Keotrell Chaisson, East Seventh Street, Crowely: Arrested by APSO for distribution of Schedule I narcotics ($25,000 bond).

September 1

No bookings reported.

September 2

No bookings reported.

September 3

No bookings reported.