APSO Daily Bookings: Dec. 11 - 12

December 11

• Nakia Francis Clark, Gueydan: Arrested by Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office for theft of a motor vehicle ($5,000 bond).

• Jean Clayton Cormier, Crowley: arrested for cyberstalking (no bond); fugitive warrant (no bond); domestic abuse battery - second offense ($100,000 bond); domestic abuse battery /strangulation ($75,000 bond); domestic abuse / aggravated assault ($50,000 bond); writ of attachment (no bond);

December 12

• Clifford Louis Fontenot, Lesim Lane, Jennings: Arrested by APSO for domestic battery with child endangerment (no bond); aggravated batter with a dangerous weapon ($5,000 bond); possession of Schedule I narcotics (no bond); two counts of aggravated assault with a firearm ($5,000 bond each count).

• Dwayne Devoe LeBlanc, Reynolds Avenue, Rayne: Arrested by Rayne Police Department for felony theft ($2,500 bond); criminal trespassing (no bond).

• Carlton Jessie Francis, Ross Avenue, Crowley: Arrested by Crowley P.D. for criminal damage to property / $1,000 - $50,000 ($5,000 bond).

• Darrell Dwayne Dugas, South LeBlanc Street, Rayne: arrested by Louisiana Probation and Parole for felony probation violation ($10,000 bond).

• Joseph James Fuselier, Mamou: Arrested for theft of a motor vehicle ($10,000 bond); simple kidnapping (no bond); DOC incarceration (no bond).

• Shelby Monique Matte, Church Point: Arrested by Church Point P.D. for illegal possession/carrying of a firearm ($100,000 bond); illegal use of a dangerous weapon ($20,000 bond); probation violation ($20,000 bond).

• Teeray Sonnier, Rayne: arrested by APSO for felony distribution of Schedule I narcotics ($25,000 bond); proceeds from drug offense (no bond); possession of drug paraphernalia (no bond); possession of controlled dangerous substances in a drug-free zone ( no bond); DOC incarceration (no bond); two counts of possession with intent to distribute Schedule I narcotics (no bond).