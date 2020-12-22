APSO Daily Bookings: December 18 - 20

December 18

• Courtney Jason Broussard, Espaise Road, Milton: Arrested by Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office for unauthorized entry of critical infrastructure ($10,000 bond); felony theft (no bond); two counts of simple burglary ($25,000 total bond); bench warrant (no bond).

• Brandon Joseph Jenkins, Joseph Street, Iota: Arrested by Church Point Police Department for sexual battery ($20,000 bond).

• Jean Delores Coleman, Crowley: Arrested for distribution of Schedule II narcotics ($20,000 bond).

December 19

No bookings reported.

December 20

• Kenneth Michael Chevis Jr., West Pont des Mouton Road, Lafayette: Arrested by APSO for possession of Schedule I narcotics ($30,000 bond); illegal carrying of weapons ($5,000 bond); possession of controlled dangerous substances in a drug-free zone ($1,000 bond); proceeds from drug offense (no bond); possession of drug paraphernalia (no bond).