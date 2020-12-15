APSO Daily Bookings: December 6 - 9

December 6

• Gerald Wayne Arceneaux, Rayne: Arrested by Eunice Police Department for failure to register as sex offender ($25,000 bond); failure to register as a Tier 2 sex offender ($10,000 bond).

• Brandon Keith Davis, Kaliste Saloom Road, Lafayette: Arrested by Crowley P.D. on two counts of possession of Schedule II narcotics ($2,500 bond each count).

December 7

• Robbie James Guidry, West Seventh Street, Crowley: Arrested by Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office for aggravated assault with a firearm ($35,000 bond).

• Trent James Stutes, Leger Road, Crowley: Arrested by APSO for distribution of Schedule II narcotics ($40,000 bond).

December 8

• Gerald Wayne Arceneaux, Rayne: Arrested by APSO for distribution of Schedule II narcotics ($30,000 bond).

• Samantha Hines Fruge, Capitol Avenue, Crowley: Arrested by APSO for distribution of Schedule II narcotics ($25,000 bond); possession with intent to distribute Schedule IV narcotics ($15,000 bond); transactions involving proceeds from drugs ($1,500 bond); possession of controlled dangerous substances in a drug-free zone ($1,000 bond); misdemeanor possession of marijuana (no bond).

• Charles Terrain Camp, no address given: Arrested by Crowley P.D. for theft (no bond); resisting an officer (no bond); reckless operation of a motor vehicle (no bond); obstruction of justice ($3,500 bond).

• Jon Jeremy Pilgreen, Crowley: Arrested for domestic abuse battery (no bond).

December 9

• Antonio Donell Rochon, Lafayette: Arrested for simple battery of the infirm ($5,000 bond).

• Travis Julian Roy, Iota: Arrested for possession with intent to distribute Schedule II narcotics ($10,000 bond); possession of heroin ($15,000 bond); possession of Schedule II narcotics ($2,500 bond); possession of Schedule III narcotics ($1,000 bond); possession of Schedule IV narcotics ($2,000 bond); DOC ID verification (no bond); bench warrant (no bond); illegal possession of a firearm ($25,000 bond); illegal carrying of weapons ($10,000 bond); possession of controlled dangerous substances in a drug-free zone ($5,000 bond); resisting an officer (no bond).

• Michelle Enez Dudoet, East Lawson Street, Crowley: Arrested by APSO for possession of Schedule II narcotics ($2,500 bond); possession of Schedule IV narcotics ($1,500 bond); two counts of possession of controlled dangerous substances in a drug-free zone ($6,000 total bond); two counts of distribution of Schedule II narcotics $60,000 total bond).