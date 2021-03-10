APSO Daily Bookings: February 28 - March 1

February 28

• Anthony James Moore, DeJean Circle, Crowley: Arrested by Crowley Police Department for domestic abuse with strangulation (no bond); flight from an officer ($1,500 bond).

• Dustin Craig Cormier, Comeaux Street, Rayne: Arrested by Rayne P.D. for domestic abuse with strangulation (no bond).

• George William Doucet, East 10th Street, Crowley: Arrested by Crowley P.D. for possession of Schedule II narcotics ($2,500 bond); misdemeanor possession of marijuana (no bond).

• Donavan Delayne Hollier, North Avenue A, Crowley: Arrested by Crowley P.D. for domestic abuse with strangulation (no bond); resisting an officer (no bond).

March 1

• Brandon Scott Hebert, South Avenue F, Crowley: Arrested by Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office for attempted second-degree murder ($100,000 bond); sexual battery ($100,000 bond); aggravated domestic abuse (no bond); second-degree domestic abuse battery (no bond); two counts of domestic abuse battery (no bond); 16 counts of domestic abuse battery with child endangerment (no bond).

• Chad Paul Richard, sixth Street, Rayne: Arrested by APSO for introducing contraband into a penal institution ($2,500 bond); possession of Schedule I narcotics ($2,500 bond).

• Rodney Leon Goodley Jr., North Avenue L, Crowley: Arrested by Crowley P.D. for battery on a dating partner (no bond).

• Trent James Stutes, Crowley: distribution of Schedule II narcotics ($40,000 bond).

• Trevon DeShawn Handy, Eunice: two counts of distribution of Schedule II narcotics ($5,000 bond each count).