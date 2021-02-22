APSO Daily Bookings: February 9 - 14

February 9

• Jonathan James, Lemon Tree Road, Crowley: Arrested by Rayne P.D. for misdemeanor possession of marijuana (no bond); possession of Schedule II narcotics ($1,500 bond); possession of controlled dangerous substances in a drug-free zone (no bond); illegal carrying of weapons ($2,500 bond); possession of drug paraphernalia (no bond).

• Donald Lamar Pinson Jr., West South First Street, Rayne: Arrested by APSO for possession with intent to distribute Schedule I narcotics ($25,000 bond); possession of controlled dangerous substances in a drug-free zone (($5,000 bond); illegal carrying of weapons ($5,000 bond).

• Sherman Paul Blanchard, Laurie Road, St. Martinville: Arrested by APSO for possession with intent to distribute Schedule II narcotics ($30,000 bond); possession of alprazolam ($2,500 bond); possession of Schedule II narcotics ($1,500 bond); illegal carrying of weapons ($5,000 bond); possession of controlled dangerous substances in a drug-free zone ($2,500 bond).

February 10

• Joey Joseph Alleman, Rayne: domestic abuse battery (no bond).

• Karl James Benoit, Eunice-Iota Highway, Eunice: Arrested by APSO on two counts of resisting by force ($1,500 bond each count).

• Quentina Marie Johnson, Breaux Street, Church Point: Arrested by Crowley P.D. for home invasion ($25,000 bond); aggravated battery of a dating partner (no bond).

• Hillary Renee Perry, North Richfield Road, Scott: Arrested by APSO for simple burglary ($10,000 bond).

February 11

• McKinley Joseph Romero, Morse: Arrested by APSO for cruelty to animals ($20,000 bond).

• Earnest Larome Richardson, Kay Drive, Crowley: Arrested by APSO for aggravated battery with a dangerous weapon ($25,000 bond).

February 12

• Keaton McKensie Davis, Lesim Avenue, Jennings: Arrested by APSO for identity theft ($5,000 bond); simple burglary of an inhabited dwelling ($30,000 bond); two counts of theft ($1,000 total bond).

• Keli Rae Davis, Adams Road, Ragley: Arrested by APSO for identity theft ($5,000 bond);l theft ($1,000 bond).

• Wilfred John Grant, Hope Street, Rayne: Arrested by Rayne P.D. for felony theft ($1,500 bond).

February 13

• Joshua Drake Louviere, Iota: distribution of Schedule III narcotics ($50,000 bond).

• Gejuan Shaquille Pete, Church Point: criminal trespass ($1,500 bond); possession of Schedule I narcotics ($2,500 bond).

February 14

• Dwayne Joseph Domingue, West Harrop Street, Rayne; Arrested by Rayne P.D. on two counts of aggravated assault with a firearm ($100,000 bond each count); two counts of illegal possession/carrying of a firearm ($100,000 bond each count).

• Patty Breaux, Morse: domestic abust battery ($1,500 bond).