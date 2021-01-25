APSO Daily Bookings: January 18 - 21

January 18

• William Jackson Forrest, East Pine Street, Crowley: Arrested by Crowley P.D. for aggravated second-degree battery ($35,000 bond).

January 19

• Eric Lee Hill, West Hutchinson Avenue, Crowley: Arrested by APSO on three counts of failure to properly register as a sex offender ($110,000 total bond).

• Trevon DeShawn Handy, Michelle Street, Church Point: Arrested by Church Point P.D. on two counts of distribution of Schedule II narcotics ($10,000 total bond).

• Kedrick Shawn Arceneaux, Crowley: Arrested for domestic abuse battery (no bond); two bench warrants (no bond).

• Marsha Ann Gass, Crowley: Arrested for domestic abuse battery ($500 bond).

January 20

• John Guidry Jr., Good Shepard Road, Branch: Arrested by APSO for illegal use of weapons ($50,000 bond); distribution of Schedule II narcotics ($40,000 bond); possession of controlled dangerous substances in a drug-free zone ($25,000 bond); illegal carrying of firearms ($75,000 bond);

January 21

• Terry Wayne Babineaux Jr., Eunice: simple burglary ($10,000 bond); possession of Schedule IV narcotics ($500 bond); possession of drug paraphernalia (no bond).

• Doni Rae Glover, Opelousas: bench warrant (no bond).

• Gustavious Kendrale Tezeno, Spring, Texas: two counts of attempted second-degree murder ($200,000 total bond).