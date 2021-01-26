APSO Daily Bookings: January 22 - 24

January 22

• John Guidry Jr., Good Shepard Road, Branch: Arrested by Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office for distribution of Schedule II narcotics ($40,000 bond); two counts of possession of controlled dangerous substance in a drug-free zone ($25,000 bond each count).; illegal possession of a firearm ($75,000 bond); Illegal use of a dangerous weapon ($50,000 bond).

• Otis Scott Sam, Pinto Lane, Rayne: Arrested by APSO on two counts of domestic abuse / aggravated assault ($1,250 bond each count).

• Erica Nicole Freeman, Hoffpauir Road, Rayne: Arrested by APSO for distribution of Schedule II narcotics ($30,000 bond); possession of controlled dangerous subtarnces in a drug-free zone ($10,000 bond); possession of Schedule II narcotics ($2,500 bond); possession of Schedule I narcotics ($3,500 bond); possession of drug paraphernalia (no bond).

• Terry Lynn Easterling, Rayne: distribution of Schedule II narcotics ($40,000 bond); possession of Schedule II narcotics ($2,500 bond); two counts of possession of controlled dangerous substances in a drug-free zone ($10,750 total bond).

• Brandy Nichole Viator, Estherwood: domestic abuse / strangulation (no bond); domestic abuse with child endangerment ((no bond).

January 23

• Asa Ryan Francois, Duson: unlawful playing of gaming devises (no bond); possession of Schedule I narcotics ($3,500 bond); possession of drug paraphernalia (no bond); felony possession of stole things ($5,000 bond).

• Edward Allen Scott, Coon Richard Road, Morse: Arrested by APSO for domestic abuse battery with strangulation ($1,500 bond) and felony theft ($2,500 bond).

January 24

• Tristy Lynn Hargrave, Leger Road, Breaux Bridge: Arrested by APSO for possession of schedule II narcotics ($2,500 bond).

• Alan Smith, Katherine, Kaplan: Arrested by APSO for possession of Schedule II narcotics ($3,500 bond).