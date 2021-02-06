APSO Daily Bookings: January 26 - 29

January 26

• David James Tezeno Jr., De Porres Lane, Church Point: Arrested by St. Landry S.O. for domestic abuse battery / strangulation (no bond).

January 27

• Chandler VonKeith Moore Jr., Moore Avenue, Crowley: Arrested by Crowley Police Department for possession of Schedule II narcotics ($20,000 bond); distribution of Schedule II narcotics (no bond); possession with intent to distribute Schedule II narcotics ($20,000 bond); possession with intent to distribute Schedule I narcotics ($20,000 bond); proceeds from drug offense ($5,000 bond).

• Nicole Renee LaCroix, East Butler Street, Rayne: Arrested by APSO for possession of Schedule II narcotics ($15,000) bond); possession of controlled dangerous substances in a drug-free zone ($10,000 bond).

• Coby Joseph Gaspard, Crowley: domestic abuse battery (no bond).

January 28

• Deondre Detron Felix, DeJean Circle, Crowley: arrested by APSO on 10 counts of attempted second-degree murder ($50,000 bond each count).

• Myles Landon Guidry, West Andrus Street, Crowley: Arrested by APSO for illegal pssession of a stolen firearm ($7,500 bond).

• Toney James Cradeur, Riverside Road, Basile: Arrested by APSO for aggravated burglary (no bond); two counts of aggravated assault with a firearm (no bond).

• Theotis James Bob, Crowley: domestic abuse battery with child endangerment (no bond).

• Tony Ray Pollard, Carencro: possession of Schedule II narcotics ($3,500 bond); possession of drug paraphernalia (no bond).

• Kenneth James Francis, Church Point: possession with intent to distribute Schedule I narcotics ($20,000 bond); two counts of possession with intent to distribute Schedule II narcotics ($20,000 bond each count); possession of drug paraphernalia (no bond); taking contraband to/from a penal institution ($5,000 bond); possession of controlled dangerous substances in a drug-free zone ($1,000 bond).

January 29

• Bryan Keith Leger, Rayne: possession with intent to distribute Schedule II narcotics ($40,000 bond); possession with intent to distribute Schedule III narcotics ($30,000 bond); possession of Schedule I narcotics (no bond); possession of Schedule II narcotics ($2,500 bond); proceeds from drug offense ($5,000 bond); possession of drug paraphernalia (no bond).

• Anthony Artistelle Muir, Rayne: DOC incarceration (no bond).