APSO Daily Bookings: January 6 - 7

January 6

• Angel Danimari Strysik, Maxie Highway, Iota: Arrested by Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office for possession of Schedule I narcotics ($2,500 bond); possession with intent to distribute Schedule I narcotics ($20,000 bond); two counts of Schedule II narcotics ($5,000 total bond); possession of drug paraphernalia (no bond).

January 7

• Heather Dogay Vincent, Speech Street, Rayne: Arrested by Duson Police Department on two counts of possession with intent to distribute Schedule II narcotics ($60,000 total bond).

• William Glenn Dickinson Jr., First Street, Duson: Arrested by Duson P.D. for possession with intent to distribute Schedule II narcotics ($40,000 bond); distribution of Schedule II narcotics ($40,000 bond).

• Cainen Briscoe, North Franques Street, Church Point: Arrested by APSO for simple burglary ($5,000 bond).

• Megan Rayell Bourque, Jennings: Arrested for domestic abuse battery with child endangerment ($500 bond); two fugitive warrants (no bond).

• Charles Terrain Camp, no address given: Arrested by Louisiana State Police Troop I for theft (no bond); resisting an officer (no bond); reckless operation of a motor vehicle (no bond); obstruction of justice ($3,500 bond); felony aggravated assault with a motor vehicle ($35,000 bond); four counts of aggravated criminal damage to property ($100,000 total bond).