APSO Daily Bookings: July 1

Tue, 07/14/2020 - 6:56pm
CROWLEY

July 1
• Terry James Sinegal, Lyman Street, Rayne: Arrested by APSO for failure to register as a Tier 1 sex offender ($5,000 bond).
• Tyson Voughkith Gibson, Lyman Street, Rayne: Arrested by APSO for failure to register as a Tier 1 sex offender (no bond).
• Rodney Paul Oliver, 13th Street, Mermentau: Arrested by APSO for distribution of Schedule II narcotics (no bond); possession with intent to distribute Schedule I narcotics ($5,000 bond); possession with intent to distribute Schedule II narcotics ($15,000 bond); possession of Schedule IV narcotics ($5,000 bond); illegal carry of weapon ($20,000 bond).
• Curtis James Foreman Jr., South Avenue N, Crowley: Arrested by APSO for distribution of Schedule II narcotics ($25,000 bond).
• Terra Shey Richard, Church Street, Mermentau: Arrested by Mermentau P.D.for identity theft (no bond).

