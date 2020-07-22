APSO Daily Bookings for July 17- 19

Wed, 07/22/2020 - 5:20pm
CROWLEY

July 17
• Kevin Lee Lemaire, Westwood Drive, Crowley: Arrested by APSO for distribution of Schedule III narcotics ($15,000 bond).
• Dustin Wayne Mancuso, Delaney Road, Lake Charles: Arrested by APSO for simple burglary ($25,000 bond).
• Christopher George Tezeno, Kathy Meadows, Crowley: Arrested by Crowley P.D. for simple robbery ($10,000 bond).
• David James Chaisson Sr., 8th Street Crowley: Arrested by APSO for unlawful use of social media.
• Jude Richard, S Jackson Street, Morse: Arrested by Morse P.D. for illegal use of weapons (no bond) and monetary instrument abuse (no bond).

July 18
No daily booking available.

July 19
• Gage Chase Simoneaux, Arceneaux Drive, Rayne: Arrested by LA State Police Troop I for illegal possession of stolen firearms ($2,500 bond).
• Joshua Kert Leger, Mallard Cove Loop, Eunice: Arrested by APSO for felony violation of protective orders (no bond) and possession of firearm by person convicted of domestic abuse (no bond).

