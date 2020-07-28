APSO Daily Bookings: July 20 - 22

July 20

• Ty Nathaniel Leger, South Main Street, Church Point: Arrested by Rayne Police Department for possession with intent to distribute Schedule IV narcotics ($2,500 bond); possession with intent to distribute Schedule I narcotics ($2,500 bond).

• Clarence Robinson Jr., South Lilly Street, Church Point: Arrested by Church Point P.D. for home invasion ($25,000 bond).

• Joshua Paul Fuselier, Rue Leblanc, Mamou: Arrested by Duson P.D. for aggravated assault with a fire arm ($10,000 bond).

July 21

• Tonya Sue Ourso, Canadian Lane, Church Point: Arrested by Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office for aggravated battery with a dangerous weapon ($2,500 bond).

• Alec Nickolas Arceneaux, Abbeville Highway, Rayne: Arrested by APSO for disrtibution of Schedule IV narcotics ($5,000 bond); possession of controlled dangerous substance in drug-free zone ($5,000 bond).

• Kervon Fitzgerald Griffin, North Avenue E, Crowley: Arrested by APSO for criminal damage / $1,000 to $50,000 (no bond).

July 22

• Tobias Andrew Johnson Jr., Cameron Street, Duson: Arrested by Duson P.D. for second-degree battery (no bond).

• Lorne Charles Doucet, South Fifth Street, Jennings: Arrested by APSO for felony violation of protective orders ($1,000 bond).