APSO Daily Bookings: June 24 - 29
June 24
• Donald Ray Minix, West 14th Street, Crowley: Arrested by Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office for distribution of Schedule II narcotics ($25,000 bond).
• Jewel Marie Pendelton, Larose Drive, Crowley: Arrested by APSO for distribution of Schedule II narcotics (no bond); possession of Schedule II narcotics ($50,000 bond).
• Lionel Senegal, Lyman Avenue, Rayne: Arrested by APSO for second-degree battery (no bond).
• Elijah Ezekiel Young, Holt Street, Rayne: Arrested by Rayne Police Department for felony theft ($10,000 bond).
• Kathleen Lee Citizen, North Wilson Street, Church Point: Arrested by Church Point P.D. for aggravated assault upon peace officer ($25,000 bond).
• Skippy Lyle Smith, Morris Avenue, Estherwood: Arrested by Estherwood P.D. for indecent behavior with a juvenile (no bond).
• Tad Ian Hunter, Josey Street, Crowley: Arrested by Crowley P.D. for aggravated battery with dangerous weapon (no bond).
June 25
• Quentina Marie Johnson, Beaugh Street, Church Point: Arrested by Church Point P.D. for possession of Schedule I narcotics ($1,500 bond).
• Richard James Sonnier, John Drive, Iota: Arrested by APSO for monetary instrument abuse ($5,000 bond).
• Lorne Charles Doucet, South Fifth Street, Iota: Arrested by APSO for felony theft ($10,000 bond); simple burglary ($50,000 bond).
June 26
• Lionel Senegal, Lyman Avenue, Rayne: Arrested by APSO for home invasion (no bond); second-degree robbery (no bond); aggravated battery with a dangerous weapon (no bond); (domestic abuse / aggravated assault (no bond).
• Renell Nicole Arabie, Arthur Daigle Loop, Church Point: Arrested by Church Point P.D. for possession of Schedule II narcotics ($5,000 bond).
June 27
No booking reported.
June 28
No bookings reported.
June 29
• Trea M. Meyers, East Ebey, Church Point: Arrested by APSO for domestic abuse battery / aggravated assault (no bond).
• Jessica Faye Trahan, Locust Street, Rayne: Arrested by Rayne P.D. for felony theft ($5,000 bond).