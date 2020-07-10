APSO Daily Bookings: June 24 - 29

June 24

• Donald Ray Minix, West 14th Street, Crowley: Arrested by Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office for distribution of Schedule II narcotics ($25,000 bond).

• Jewel Marie Pendelton, Larose Drive, Crowley: Arrested by APSO for distribution of Schedule II narcotics (no bond); possession of Schedule II narcotics ($50,000 bond).

• Lionel Senegal, Lyman Avenue, Rayne: Arrested by APSO for second-degree battery (no bond).

• Elijah Ezekiel Young, Holt Street, Rayne: Arrested by Rayne Police Department for felony theft ($10,000 bond).

• Kathleen Lee Citizen, North Wilson Street, Church Point: Arrested by Church Point P.D. for aggravated assault upon peace officer ($25,000 bond).

• Skippy Lyle Smith, Morris Avenue, Estherwood: Arrested by Estherwood P.D. for indecent behavior with a juvenile (no bond).

• Tad Ian Hunter, Josey Street, Crowley: Arrested by Crowley P.D. for aggravated battery with dangerous weapon (no bond).

June 25

• Quentina Marie Johnson, Beaugh Street, Church Point: Arrested by Church Point P.D. for possession of Schedule I narcotics ($1,500 bond).

• Richard James Sonnier, John Drive, Iota: Arrested by APSO for monetary instrument abuse ($5,000 bond).

• Lorne Charles Doucet, South Fifth Street, Iota: Arrested by APSO for felony theft ($10,000 bond); simple burglary ($50,000 bond).

June 26

• Lionel Senegal, Lyman Avenue, Rayne: Arrested by APSO for home invasion (no bond); second-degree robbery (no bond); aggravated battery with a dangerous weapon (no bond); (domestic abuse / aggravated assault (no bond).

• Renell Nicole Arabie, Arthur Daigle Loop, Church Point: Arrested by Church Point P.D. for possession of Schedule II narcotics ($5,000 bond).

June 27

No booking reported.

June 28

No bookings reported.

June 29

• Trea M. Meyers, East Ebey, Church Point: Arrested by APSO for domestic abuse battery / aggravated assault (no bond).

• Jessica Faye Trahan, Locust Street, Rayne: Arrested by Rayne P.D. for felony theft ($5,000 bond).